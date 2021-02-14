Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $26,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $24,046,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after buying an additional 204,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 305,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after buying an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

CHRW opened at $91.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

