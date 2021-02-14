UMB Bank N A MO Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ameren were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 167,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

