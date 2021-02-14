Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the January 14th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 113.6% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $433,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 76.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 211.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

