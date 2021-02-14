$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 188,705 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $352.99 million, a P/E ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

