Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Short Interest Down 36.6% in January

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the January 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

