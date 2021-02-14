Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $13.07 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $147,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

