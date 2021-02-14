Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 97 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $556.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $531.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

