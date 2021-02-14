Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $796,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $318.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.29. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $319.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,980 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.