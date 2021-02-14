SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $807.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $785.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

