Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Twilio by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.13.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,570 shares of company stock worth $61,385,607. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $435.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $441.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.82.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

