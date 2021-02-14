-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

