Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 30.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 36,904 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.3% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 7,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $245.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

