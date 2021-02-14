AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend payment by 31.0% over the last three years.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

