PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited (PAF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 25th

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PAF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.68.

About PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

