PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited (PAF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 25th

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PAF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.68.
About PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund
