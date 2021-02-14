Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 12th

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NYSE TPX opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

