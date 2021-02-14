TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Announces Dividend of $0.13

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE FTI opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

