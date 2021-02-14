JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne accounts for 5.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of CyrusOne worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CONE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.