Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 2,763 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $640,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,279.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,606 shares of company stock worth $14,232,936 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $97.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

