Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 151.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,845,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 202,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,740,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,635.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 165,272 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08.

