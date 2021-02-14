UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

BAX stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

