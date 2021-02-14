Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Redburn Partners began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

