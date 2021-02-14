General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in General Electric by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in General Electric by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.73 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.