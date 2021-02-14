Morgan Stanley Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $34.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.