SVB Leerink Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $72.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.93.

GILD stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,393,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,018,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,652,000 after buying an additional 876,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

