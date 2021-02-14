Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

PXLW opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $46,174.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pixelworks by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

