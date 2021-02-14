Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1,474.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Owens Corning stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.