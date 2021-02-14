SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,374 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kohl’s worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 438.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 235,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 217.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.