SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $5.83 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 94,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,294,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,232,000 after purchasing an additional 160,393 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,422,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 89,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 69,861 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $66.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.