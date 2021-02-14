SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 326.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.