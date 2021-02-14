400 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

