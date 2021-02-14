Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.93. The firm has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

