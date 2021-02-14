Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 116.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

BATS ICF opened at $56.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

