AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 81,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

DFP opened at $29.85 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

