CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €55.60 ($65.41) and last traded at €54.55 ($64.18). 153,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.80 ($62.12).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,196.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

