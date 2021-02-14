Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given Neutral Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 397.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 316.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

