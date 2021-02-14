Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Trading 449.5% Higher

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)’s share price was up 449.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

About Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

