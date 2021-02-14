thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the January 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TKAMY opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

