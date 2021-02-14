Short Interest in Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Expands By 126.7%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the January 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Track Group stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. Track Group has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of -177,250.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 451.18% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. It also develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company offers ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

