Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

CFMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

