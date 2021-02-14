TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 81.5% in January

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the January 14th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,848,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSPG opened at $0.02 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
About TGI Solar Power Group
