CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 818 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 88,945 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

NBIX stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,953 shares of company stock worth $37,164,326. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

