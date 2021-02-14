California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 51,574 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bill.com by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bill.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $56,339.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,631,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,189.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,405 shares of company stock worth $36,499,355. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average of $114.18. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.