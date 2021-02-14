Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 257,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.94 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

