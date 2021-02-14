Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $79.77 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.