Raymond James Boosts New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $12.50

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NRZ. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 1,573,295 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,779,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

