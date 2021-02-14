Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

