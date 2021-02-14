CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.59.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

