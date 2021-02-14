Sprott (NYSE:SII) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Sprott alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE SII opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Sprott has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter valued at $28,961,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 2,289.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,177 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter valued at $2,302,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 66.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter valued at $2,002,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.