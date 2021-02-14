Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocado Group (OCDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.