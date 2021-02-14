Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after buying an additional 203,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.28. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

